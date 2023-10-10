PLAID Cymru’s National Executive Committee has confirmed the nomination of Cllr Elwyn Vaughan as the candidate for the new look Montgomeryshire Glyndwr constituency at the next Westminster election.
Cllr Vaughan, the member for the Glantwymyn ward on Powys County Council and group leader at the authority was chosen following a hustings at Newtown and Chirk earlier this month.
Elwyn Vaughan stood for Plaid Cymru at the 2021 Senedd elections gaining the best ever result for the party in Montgomeryshire coming second behind the Conservatives above the Lib Dems for the first time ever.
Cllr Vaughan has been active with a number of recent campaigns, including, saving the air ambulance base at Welshpool, assisting Hodley families chapel campaign stopping the building of a road across the cemetery, and campaigning for openness and transparency against Powys decision to sell a farm at Leighton in a secret deal,
Cllr Vaughan said; “It’s a privilege to be chosen as the candidate for Montgomeryshire – Glyndwr.
“As the keeper of the old Welsh liberal tradition of Cymru Fydd – we will focus on environmental and community sustainability and supporting an entrepreneurial and can do attitude in Montgomeryshire – a essential element when we face continued depopulation and loss of our young people.
Montgomeryshire is the only constituency in Wales that has never elected a Labour MP,
“I’m asking all those therefore that share similar values, that want justice for our communities, want someone to stand up for the area, that puts people and communities first to join with me and lend us their support.”