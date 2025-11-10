Price hikes for processing planning applications will come into force next month, but this won’t mean that Powys will make more money, a council chief has claimed.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee, councillors looked at the impact of cuts and savings delivered by a number of council departments last year.

This included the Planning and Regulatory Services who made savings of £531,575 during 2024/2025 but just under £219,000 worth of proposals had to be rolled over into this year’s budget.

From 1 December, planning fees will increase throughout Wales, with the government’s intention to help address “the existing deficit between the cost of determining applications and the income received for providing this service.”