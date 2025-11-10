Price hikes for processing planning applications will come into force next month, but this won’t mean that Powys will make more money, a council chief has claimed.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee, councillors looked at the impact of cuts and savings delivered by a number of council departments last year.
This included the Planning and Regulatory Services who made savings of £531,575 during 2024/2025 but just under £219,000 worth of proposals had to be rolled over into this year’s budget.
From 1 December, planning fees will increase throughout Wales, with the government’s intention to help address “the existing deficit between the cost of determining applications and the income received for providing this service.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.