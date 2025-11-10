Neuadd Goffa Penparcau hosted its annual Remembrance Service and Tea on Remembrance Sunday.
Guests were welcomed by Mark Williams and Enid Welsh of the Neuadd Goffa Committee. The Revd Wilkinson officiated. Addresses were delivered by Acting Neuadd Goffa Chair Mark Williams and Mayor of Aberystwyth Cllr Emlyn Jones.
Mark Williams spoke of Neuadd Goffa’s enduring role as Penparcau’s war memorial, and urged residents to get involved in the work of the Committee. All participants and helpers were thanked for making the afternoon such a huge and well attended success. Wreaths were laid by Neuadd Goffa, the Sea Cadets, the Royal British Legion and Aberystwyth Town Council.
