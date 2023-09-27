Freshwave Facilities Limited wants to erect a mast and ancillary antennae reaching a maximum height of 23.14 metres, to boost the Vodaphone signal, at Quay West Holiday Park, New Quay. Agent Rapleys, in a supporting statement submitted to Ceredigion planners, says the mast will both boost the signal in the caravan park and allow the continued provision of 3G and 4G mobile connections to the surrounding area, adding: “The consequence of not doing so is that users of the network would find that the services they previously had access to are either limited or removed.