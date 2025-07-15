Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called into action on Monday night to help a person stranded on rocks south of Aberaeron.
Crews received a call at around 9.35pm on Monday night to assist a casualty stranded on rocks at Pen y Gloyn.
HM Coastguard teams from Aberystwyth and New Quay, along with New Quay RNLI headed to to the scene and set up safe systems of work to get to the cliff edge.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth said: "With the casualty positioned precariously on the rock in the large swell, it was deemed that the best method of extraction would be by helicopter.
"Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 from St Athan was subsequently tasked and successfully recovered the casualty, dropping them to waiting Coastguard Rescue Officers at Aberaeron Rugby Club.
"Once the team had packed down, we were released to return to station, however whilst travelling through Aberaeron we were flagged down by Police Officers who were tending to a casualty on the floor at the side of the road.
"We administered some casualty care and once it was established that the casualty was in no serious harm we assisted them into the police vehicle to be taken back to their home address.
"We were finally back on station at approximately 0300hrs.
"A long, but successful night!
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
