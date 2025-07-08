Plans to transform an at risk listed former bank and now art gallery in Cardigan into a café and bed and breakfast accommodation have been approved by council planners.
The scheme to turn the listed former Natwest building at 4 High Street, will see it converted to a delicatessen and café on the ground floor, with bed and breakfast rooms above.
The Natwest bank closed the site in 2018, and consent was granted in 2022 for a change of use to an art gallery.
A planning report says that “since closing as a bank, the condition of the building has deteriorated significantly and due to the broken windows pigeons have free access into the building and are causing damage, which is of concern especially in relation to the damage being done to the historic staircase.”
The building has been assessed as ‘vulnerable’ on the latest Buildings at Risk survey.
The plan was supported by Cardigan Town Council who added that “refuse collection should be at the back of the building” and called for “the provision for a café to remain smaller than the delicatessen as seen in the plans.”
The planning report said that “the restoration works will stop any further decline in the condition of the building and help to protect historic features.”
Approving the plans subject to conditions under delegated powers last week, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said: “The proposal will allow the restoration of the building and provide a new use, which is welcomed.
“It also has the potential to uncover historic features through the removal of the false ceilings etc.
“The proposal will not have a detrimental effect on the character, appearance or fabric of the listed building and can be supported as it is in line with the relevant legislation, and national and local planning policies.”
