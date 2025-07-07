The annual Gwyl Fawr Eisteddfod was held in Cardigan's Theatr Mwldan on Saturday, marking the culmination of a week of Welsh musical and poetry events in the town.
The week kicked off on Saturday 28 June at Cardigan Castle with the Eisteddfod Proclamation which provided a taster of what was to come during the major cultural event.
On Sunday, St Mary's Church was the venue for the Festival Service led by the Reverend Wyn Maskell. The Gwyl Fawr winning 2024 newly composed hymn and the 2025 hymn tune were heard for the first time. Trefor Huw Jones authored the words and Dr Godfrey Williams composed the tune.
Attention switched to Theatr Mwldan on Tuesday and Wednesday night, where local youth group Criw CICA performed their highly anticipated, annual stage show. This year the show was called 'Hwyl a Haul' (Fun and Sun) and told the story of the goings on at a holiday camp located on the outskirts of Cardigan.
Thursday night saw the annual Gwyl Fawr lecture at Cardigan Castle, with well known local businessman and National Eisteddfod Blue Ribbon soloist Kees Huysmans being this year's guest speaker, entertaining the audience with his fascinating stories interspersed with song.
The battle of the bard's (Talwrn Y Beirdd) took place at the same venue on Friday evening with teams of poets competing for the top awards. The evening also recognised the work of junior bards from local Secondary Schools.
All roads led to Theatr Mwldan again on Saturday for the main event and over 12 hours of music and recitation competitions of the highest standard.
Youth performers took to the stage first with Gwern Bowen from Boncath, Gruffydd Davies Llandyfriog and Lucy Davies-Warhurst from Cardigan being the standout competitors scooping multiple competition prizes.
The pomp and pageantry of the Chairing Ceremony then stole the attention with over 20 entrants battling to take the top prize. This year's subject was 'Dychwelyd' (Return) and judge Gwenallt Llwyd Owen selected Iestyn Tyne as the worthy winner. The multi-talented 28 year old from a village near Caernarfon is no stranger to bardic success, having being a previous winner of both the Urdd Eisteddfod Chair and Crown. He was able to celebrate the win with his wife and baby son who had joined him in the audience.
As the evening progressed the audience were treated to a feast of choral competition. Winners of the soprano/alto choir were Cor Rhocesi a newly formed choir made up of members from the Preseli area and under the direction of well known Welsh musician Einir Dafydd they beat off strong competition from Cardiff choir Cor Merched Canna and Cor Cwm Rhondda.
Another local choir to see success was Ar ol Tri who took the top prize in the male voice choir class. The mixed choirs saw three brilliant choirs battle it out with Cordydd from Cardiff led by the acclaimed Huw Foulkes coming to the fore and seeing off the challenge from Cor Y Gleision and Cor Cwm Rhondda. Judge Pat Jones also award the Cordydd the choir of the festival award and the choir leader of the festival award to its musical director, rounding off a perfect night for the choir.
In the solo singing competitions the coveted Blue Ribbon award went to Sion Eilir Roberts, the auctioneer from Llandrillo in North Wales, who was the standout performer from the line-up of over half a dozen competitors.
One other standout performance at the Eisteddfod came from soprano Ffion Jones from Crymych who repeated her 2024 achievements at the event by winning no less the five of the main solo singing classes.
Her outstanding success included top spot in the folk and hymn singing, the song from a musical, opera or film and the solo 19-24 years old.
The Gwyl Fawr will not be held in 2026 as it makes way for the National event - Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las which will take place in early August a stones through from Cardigan just over the border into Pembrokeshire at Llantood.
