The pomp and pageantry of the Chairing Ceremony then stole the attention with over 20 entrants battling to take the top prize. This year's subject was 'Dychwelyd' (Return) and judge Gwenallt Llwyd Owen selected Iestyn Tyne as the worthy winner. The multi-talented 28 year old from a village near Caernarfon is no stranger to bardic success, having being a previous winner of both the Urdd Eisteddfod Chair and Crown. He was able to celebrate the win with his wife and baby son who had joined him in the audience.