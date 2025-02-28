Further amendments to plans to build a Home Bargains discount store in the centre of Cardigan have been given the go-ahead by county planners as a proposed material for its car park is no longer available.
Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, at its May 2023 meeting, backed plans to build the discount retail store at Bath House Road.
Planners heard the national discount retail chain would create up to 100 jobs.
Since then, four applications for amendments to the scheme have been made and approved as work at the site continues.
The latest amendment will see a change of the external finish to the approved car park block paving from “natural” to “charcoal”.
The amendment was approved by officers.