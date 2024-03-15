A PLANNING application for a rural enterprise dwelling in Carno has been approved after councillors disregarded professional planning officers advice to refuse it.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee, councillors debated plans by Ceri Jerman-Jones and Edward Jones for a four bedroom rural enterprise dwelling and detached garage.
The application includes changing the use of an agricultural building to include commercial uses on land next to Hendre Fach, Carno.
Since 2021, three other previous applications to gain outline planning permission for a dwelling on the site have been lodged with the council, two failed and another was withdrawn.
The applicants had argued that they need to have the house for the use of full-time workers that currently work at the forestry business.
Applicant Edward Jones explained to the committee that his firm work in the forestry sector preparing existing and new tree plantations.
Proposing the application be approved, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “We have a classic situation with a young Welsh speaking family who want to grow their own enterprise in their own community yet, we’re saying no,”
The application was approved with 13 councillors voting in favour and only one against.