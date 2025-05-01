Awyr Iach is a new outdoor health service supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, offering free year-long professionally-led activities in nature for all ages, accessible through Machynlleth’s new Bro Ddyfi Hospital.
Led by local charity Coed Lleol - Small Woods, the service will offer opportunities for patients to connect with the rich nature of the Dyfi Valley, protected under UNESCO status since 2009.
The service will offer activities for mixed abilities including woodland skills, cooking and foraging, walking, mindfulness and crafts, using a new electric community people-carrier from local e-car rental company TrydaNi.
A Powys Teaching Health Board spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to take part in Awyr Iach, bringing together the strengths and expertise of Powys Teaching Health Board, Primary Care Centre, PAVO and local organisations for the first time as one outdoor health service complementary to clinical care.”
In developing the service, 445 residents took part in a survey looking at the need for a new outdoor health service.
The results showed a strong ‘yes’ from participants, with 80 per cent responding that they wanted a nature prescription service alongside hospital clinical care.
Of the respondents, 43 per cent suffered from depression and anxiety, 33 per cent suffered from mobility issues and joint pain, while 98 per cent said that a nature service could help their conditions.
Studies have shown that nature can lower stress hormones like cortisol, with two hours a week in nature significantly boosting health and well-being.
As part of the new service, two Woodland Wellbeing Hubs are being built to support access to nature.
Awyr Iach (’Fresh Air’) was given its name after the original Machynlleth hospital, where TB patients were prescribed ‘fresh air’ treatments.
Dyfi Valley resident Kate Jones said: “I have lived in Bro Ddyfi for 52 years, 27 of those working at the old chest hospital as a care assistant.
“I have found that being able to take part in outdoor health activities has been extremely beneficial for my wellbeing, improving my mobility and connecting me with local people and nature.”
In 2024, nature prescribing boomed in the UK, with initiatives launched by WWF and the RSPB.
WWF found nine in 10 Brits felt spending time in nature had a positive effect on their mental health, whilst a third spent time in nature once a week or less.
A government-funded study in England engaged over 8,000 people, thought to be the largest project on nature prescribing in the world, facilitating sessions in gardening, nature walks, tree planting, and wild swimming.
The results published last year showed big jumps in the happiness of participants and feeling that life is worthwhile, whilst anxiety levels significantly reduced.
Comparing cost, the study stated nature prescribing cost £500 per person, versus mental health services such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy costing £1,000 for 10 sessions.
Locals can sign up online or in person at the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital or by contacting their GP.