An extra property will be added to an already agreed development for 22 affordable homes at a mid Wales village .
Earlier this this year, Newtown-based Mid Wales Property (MWP) lodged an application with Powys County Council planners to “reconfigure” the car park at a plot next to Plas Maldwyn in Caersws.
This would allow the firm to build an extra affordable home at the site and will see the number of properties built there go up from 22 to 23.
The site is vacant having previously been used for construction material storage associated with the residential conversion of the neighbouring Victorian Workhouse and later, Llys Maldwyn Hospital.
The extra home is now possible after an Oak tree which “constrained” the site was chopped down.
Last year MWP lodged an application with the council to build 22 units for the site.
Theses would be split into 13 two-bedroom properties and nine three-bedroom properties and was approved by Powys planners in September 2024.
The alterations will now see the site have 14 two-bedroom homes in terraces, nine three-bedroom homes, seven of these would be in terraces and two would be semi-detached.
Planning agent Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Ltd said: “Under the previous permission, this site was identified as an area to be delivered as community garden due to the presence of an Oak tree and its associated root protection area.
“However, this tree has recently been felled by the school (Caersws primary school) on safety grounds.”
“Consequently, this has removed a significant constraint on the design of the site.
“Although regrettable, it does provide an opportunity for the residential development to provide an additional affordable dwelling and there is sufficient need for an additional two-bedroom property as part of the wider scheme.”
But a problem for the proposal is that Caersws “largely” is in a flood zone and in the context of this proposal nearby roads could be flooded.
Principal Planning officer Lorraine Jenkin said: “The application site itself is located entirely outside of any flood zone, whilst the B4569 south could be submerged in a flood event.
“It is noted that the access to the site is outside of this area and any occupiers could leave the site and head north outside of any flood zone.
“It is therefore considered that a safe access and egress in the case of a flood event can be achieved.”
Ms Jenkin continued: “It is considered that the proposed development does fundamentally comply with relevant planning policy.
“The recommendation is one of conditional consent.’
The Grade II listed Victorian era Plas Maldwyn opened in August 1843.
It was the workhouse designated for the Newtown and Llanidloes area and would have accommodated around 300 paupers.
In 1948 it was sold to the NHS and became Llys Maldwyn Children’s
Hospital until its closure in 1999.
After being empty for several years, the building was converted into apartments.
