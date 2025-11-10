Disabled adults have been stopped from accessing their regular day centre in Llanidloes despite promises from Powys.
Adults with disabilities who live in supported housing have been stopped from attending Sylfaen day centre since early October, amidst reforms to social care services across the county.
The changes announced in August would see Sylfaen’s services for adults with disabilities close and move to a joint facility for older adults at Maes y Wennol.
People who have been attending the centre for years have been stopped from attending Sylfaen, despite some paying for the service themselves, and Powys itself stating that “no changes to the current provision would occur until new provision is in place”, giving 31 March 2026 as the target for new arrangements.
The new model which was created following a review and consultation, has been met with huge uproar from service users, their families who benefit from the respite care and Llanidloes Town Council, which has threatened a legal challenge if a full impact assessment is not done.
Jeffrey Pugh, 71, is one of those whose days with Syflaen ended abruptly on 6 October.
Jeffrey, who has Fragile X Syndrome which causes cognitive impairment, attended the service four times a week for an estimated seven years.
Jeffrey’s step-mum, Jacquie Pugh, said: “I don’t understand why they fix something that’s not broken.
“They understood him there.
“At 71, he should be able to decide where he goes.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in that he can’t go back to Sylfaen, that he’s not going to see his friends anymore.
“He was a valued member, the staff spoke highly of him, he was a mother hen to others who attended the centre.
“They keep saying it's not about money, but it clearly is.
“Jeff contributes money to go there; he’d be willing to pay more if that’s the issue.
“It was heartbreaking when Jeff left and they had to say goodbye.”
Powys’ plans to shake up services would save an estimated £277,000.
According to Jacquie, new activities have been offered at Jeff’s supported housing, but he will no longer be able to see his friends from Sylfaen.
Though the supported living staff have offered to arrange outings for this purpose, Jacquie is sceptical: “They haven’t even got the staff to take him to his medical appointments - I do that!”
A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Service users who have their care and support needs met through their supported living provider will no longer attend Syflaen and will not be attending Llanidloes Day Opportunities.
“They will have a community-based timetable of opportunities which focuses on increasing their independence and will include maintaining friendships.”
After the town council threatened a judicial review, accusing Powys of breaching its own equality plan and statutory conditions of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, councillors met with service users to listen to their concerns.
A newly formed Save Sylfaen Committee called for Powys to “prove your listening by immediately reinstating supported living service users to Sylfaen”.
