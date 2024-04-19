A final decision on a scheme for a 200-foot-high wind turbine to power a mansion and arts charity home on the border between Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire border will be made this week.
Western Solar Ltd are seeking permission for a single turbine on land near the Grade II-listed Rhosygilwen Mansion.
The application for the 62-metre-high turbine was recommended for refusal at the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, having been deferred at the January meeting, pending a site visit.
The application, backed by committee members in March, was initially recommended for refusal in January for several reasons, including potential harm to the setting of the Grade-II-listed house and grounds.
Applicant Glen Peters has said the application for a turbine was “made on both financial and ideological grounds,” to ensure the long-term viability of Rhosygilwen.
He said that, despite 200-year-old Rhosygilwen using power from its solar farm it was hit with “huge increases in importing energy from the grid” during the winter months.
As the March backing of the plans went against officer recommendation, members backed it on a ‘minded to’ approval, and the application will return to the 23 April planning meeting for ratification after a ‘cooling off’ period.