A woman with sight loss has stepped down from volunteering after a nearly a decade of service to her local community.
Diana Williams, 70, set up the Macular Society Support Group in Lampeter in December 2015, as a space for people affected by visual impairments.
Diana herself has myopic macular degeneration, which has led to central vision loss in both eyes.
Though she was only diagnosed 10 years ago, she first lost vision in her left eye back in 2003, aged 49.
Having a positive, independent outlook has always been a vital part of Diana’s character, as she has navigated the last 22 years with macular disease – the most common cause of sight loss in the UK.
She said: “I’d never heard of anything like it. Nobody could give me any help, there was no advice, nothing so I said to myself, ‘right, okay, let’s get on with it,’ because I’m quite a positive person.
"I see the glass half full, not half empty so that was it, I just got on with my life.”
It was through national sight loss charity, the Macular Society, that Diana was able to find out more about macular degeneration and support available to her.
In 2006 she was part of a team which set up a monthly support group in Swansea for people affected by sight loss, and even after she lost vision in her right eye as well, she took it upon herself to set up a similar group when she moved north to Lampeter.
She also wanted to give back by volunteering with the Macular Society.
“When I first contacted the Macular Society, I was looking for a bit of help and support, questions that could be answered and generally to know more about what was happening to me,” Diana explained.
“Without it I wouldn’t know what I do today. It’s been so helpful for me over the years and gave me the chance to set up a group in Swansea.
“When I moved to Lampeter, I felt there was nothing in the area at all and I wanted there to be a macular support group, because of how the Society has been there for me.
“So this felt like the right place for it and I was determined to do it.
“Since the beginning it’s been a place for people to find friendship and if people were coming who didn’t have sight loss, they’d go back into the community and tell others about it, people who might get this condition, and that’s exactly what has happened.”
Diana is taking time to herself as she plans her wedding and a house move, although she will continue to be a member of the support group, which has taught her so much over the years.
Diana said: “It's seeing the faces of people in the group and when they say how pleased they are, if they’ve learned something about their sight loss, or having met other people with it. In the years I’ve learned that no matter how many people might have the same condition, it’s a different experience for everyone.
“The Lampeter support group is so important because we are rural.
“Having a group here helps to stop people from feeling so isolated, and it’s something to enjoy.
“The support brings something into their lives that's interesting and helpful.”
The Macular Society’s support services in Wales are kindly part funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and players of the National Lottery.
It enables groups like the Lampeter support group to be open to people with any form of sight loss, not just macular disease, and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with a visual impairment, as well as their friends and family, to help them feel less alone following a diagnosis.
Guest speakers are regularly invited, while it is also a space for people to connect and support each other over a cup of tea or coffee. It meets every second Wednesday of the month, between 2-4pm at St. Thomas Methodist Church, St. Thomas Street, Lampeter, Ceredigion, SA48 7DQ.
For more information about this support group, please contact Macular Society senior regional manager Adele Francis on 07494 468 007 or [email protected]