It had been reported to committee rather than being decided by officer at the request of local member Cllr Euros Davies, saying the new owners needed the caravan to keep an eye on the progress on erection of the unbuilt Yurts units, supervision is required for the safety of the residents, the importance of the scheme to the local economy with the extension providing time for “the new owners the opportunity to give this project its best shot to continue with its progress and to expand”.