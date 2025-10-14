Plans for accommodation and a reception caravan at a Llanwnnen luxury eco-glamping site have been given the go-ahead despite an officer recommendation for refusal.
In an application recommended for refusal at the October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, retrospective permission was sought to retain the caravan for a period of three years at the Oakvale site.
It was recommended for refusal on the grounds the scale and nature of the glamping enterprise did not warrant permanent or temporary on-site residential accommodation and that “the continued presence of a caravan on site for residential accommodation does not support the delivery of placemaking principles which seek to secure high quality design and sustainable development that respects local context and contributes positively to the environment”.
It had been reported to committee rather than being decided by officer at the request of local member Cllr Euros Davies, saying the new owners needed the caravan to keep an eye on the progress on erection of the unbuilt Yurts units, supervision is required for the safety of the residents, the importance of the scheme to the local economy with the extension providing time for “the new owners the opportunity to give this project its best shot to continue with its progress and to expand”.
He added: “These applicants are not trying to abuse the system they just want time to make an honest go of their project.
“Planning and enforcement need to go after the illegal caravans in my ward and support people that want to make a difference to the area and the county.”
At the meeting, members heard the applicants had bought “a moribund and inactive business” and the-now “top-end luxury holidays with real high level of guest support” had “already become a destination site,” bringing a “year-round benefit to the Ceredigion economy,” with exceptional reviews.
