Plans for a rural enterprise dwelling and an agricultural shed to allow the relocation of an existing business by a Ceredigion councillor have been given the go-ahead.
In two related applications recommended for approval at the October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Cllr Marc Davies sought permission for a rural enterprise dwelling and mixed use shed at Pantcefn, near Llanarth.
In a report for members, the two applications stated: “The enterprise currently operates at Ty Fferm Pencarreg, Rhiw Goch, Ffosyffin, and it is proposed to re-locate the enterprise to the application site.
“The enterprise would comprise 102 acres that will be farmed, a beef calf to store enterprise, a breeding ewe enterprise, and an equine enterprise offering livery services.
“In terms of employment, the existing enterprise employs one full time member of staff and two part time members of staff.
“The proposal would allow for two full time members of staff and one part time member of staff.”
It said the shed would measure some 50 metres by 18, with two equestrian areas, along with a new access track.
In terms of the dwelling, it states: “The application site refers to an agricultural field, located on the western side of the access track that leads to Pantcefn – a former dairy farm which now comprises a traditional dwelling, outbuildings, and a few fields, on which glamping pods are situated.”
It adds: “The dwelling is submitted in connection with the full planning application for the erection of a mixed use shed for an agricultural and equine enterprise. The dwelling is proposed to be located to adjacent to the eastern boundary of the field, and to the north of the shed.
A new access track will be created along with the widening of the existing entrance.
Both applications were approved by committee members.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.