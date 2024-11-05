If a new national park for Wales is given the go ahead, development plans for housing and economic growth in Powys and Mid Wales worth £2 million would become “redundant”, a senior councillor has warned.
At a meeting of Powys Country Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, 29 October, councillors were presented with the draft LDP (Local Development Plan) annual monitoring report (AMR) for 2023/2024.
The report which is the fifth one is a legal requirement and looks at how well the LDP is working to accomplish its goal of guiding development in Powys from 2011 to 2026
Due to the LDP failing to live up to expectations, work has already started on the process of producing the next version.
Planning portfolio holder, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jake Berriman explained that producing a new LDP is a £1 million “exercise” for the council.
Cllr Berriman added that producing a Strategic Development Plan for Mid Wales will also cost the council “broadly” £1 million.
Cllr Berriman said: “Both of these plans will be rendered redundant and in need of replacement if a new National Park is decided by the Welsh Government.”
He believes there is a need of a “joined up sensible conversation” with Welsh Government on this issue and other matters of regulation and oversight of council services.
Welsh Government environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is currently holding a consultation on proposals for a new national park in north east Wales based on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Parts of Denbighshire, Flintshire, and Wrexham council’s as well as Powys would be in the park.
Wales currently has three national parks Eryri (Snowdonia), Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) and the Pembrokeshire Coast.
If approved a vast swathe of Powys including the Tanat Valley, Llanfyllin, Lake Vyrnwy, and Meifod would become part of the fourth national park in Wales.
The idea has been heavily criticised by local politicians who believe it will take away funding from Powys council and changes to planning regulations could hinder farming diversification proposals.
There is also a belief that more tourists would put pressure on local infrastructure such as health and transport.
The monitoring report explains than the LDP target is to have 4,500 new homes developed over the 15 year period from 2011 to 2026 - around 300 a year.
The national park consultation is set to run until 10 December.