Wales’ NHS “must work towards eliminating the need for corridor care”, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) has said.
HIW said it “recognises the serious challenges posed by corridor care in hospitals across Wales”, and said it “can compromise patient safety, dignity, and the overall quality of care.”
“Corridor care should not be normalised,” HIW said.
“Where it is used due to exceptional pressures, it must be managed safely, with appropriate staffing, oversight, and respect for the needs of patients.
“We also recognise the wider system impact. If patients are not placed in corridors, they may have to wait in ambulances or other unsuitable areas, which also carries risk.
HIW said it “continues to challenge health boards” to address the issue.