Plans to expand the visitor centre at Nant yr Arian have been given the go-ahead – despite Natural Resources Wales raising concerns over its own application.
The plans will see extra kitchen storage space added to the popular visitor centre at Bwlch Nant yr Arian on the outskirts of Aberystwyth.
The only concerns to the application, which was submitted by Natural Resources Wales, came from Natural Resources Wales, who stated that a but survey would have to be completed, otherwise it would object to its own application.
In response to its own application, NRW said: “We have concerns with the application as submitted.”
The public body said it would object to the plans if a bat survey report was not included in the conditions of approving the application.
NRW said: “We note the bat survey report submitted in support of the above application has identified bats are present at the application site.
“We have no objection to the application as submitted but request that an informative is attached to any planning permission granted.
“Bats and their breeding sites and resting places are protected under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017).
“Where bats are present and a development proposal is likely to contravene the legal protection they are afforded, the development may only proceed under licence issued by Natural Resources Wales.”
The application has been approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council.