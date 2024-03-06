Aberystwyth Town Council has “strongly opposed” to plans to turn a six bedroom home in the centre of town into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Plans have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council for a change of use for 9 Penglais Terrace, Penglais Road to be used as a six bedroom HMO.
Planning documents said that “the property has already been refurbished to comply with HMO standards set by the council in 2019.”
But Aberystwyth Town Council has lodged “strong objections” to the scheme, and called for it to be refused.
In its response to the application, the town council said there was currently an “over-supply of HMO properties in Aberystwyth”, as well as a “lack of supply of affordable, quality homes and flats in Aberystwyth.”
Town councillors said the plans have a lack of waste and bicycle storage, as well as a “lack of parking, in an area already under pressure for parking, due to the hospital.”
The council also said the planned bedroom sizes were “too small” and the exterior steps into the property were in “poor condition.”
The scheme is set to be decided upon by Ceredigion County Council planners later this year.