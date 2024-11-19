A petition has been launched against plans for a new holiday park in Tanygroes, which objectors fear will be a “massive corporate development” by an applicant “with no roots in the community.”
A public consultation ahead of submitting a formal planning application to Ceredigion County Council was launched by Castell Pridd Caravan & Camping Ltd on the proposed development on the edge of the village.
It is planned to site 107 caravan pitches, 21 tent pitches, seven timber lodges and a “meet and greet building, along with landscaping over three fields.”
A supporting statement says that “one of the key objectives of the proposal is to create a high-quality and spacious holiday park development, appropriate to its edge of village setting.”
Objectors to the scheme have created a change.org online petition, Stop the Unnecessary ‘Castell Pridd Caravan & Camping Ltd’ Development in Tanygroes, calling for it to be turned down.
The petition, which has attracted nearly 300 signatures, says: “This initiative is led by an individual with no roots in our community, seeking to impose a caravan and lodge scheme of significant scale.
“Such a project is unnecessary for our community, given the ample availability of caravan and lodging facilities in the immediate area.
“Our concern is that this development could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and the local ecosystem.
“It would also potentially put unnecessary pressure on our local resources and infringe on the peaceful, rural lifestyle we cherish.
“Our call is simple – we implore Ceredigion County Council to give due consideration not only to the wishes and wellbeing of the residents of Tanygroes and our local community but to the integrity of this unique area.
“Let’s preserve the charm, peace, and character of Tanygroes as it has been for generations.
“Please help us keep our village untouched by massive corporate development.”