“The disused retail premises below is comprised of an open plan shop area with a conservatory attached, the conservatory was previously used as a flower preparation area. The shop was in use for a number of decades; it was operated by the current owner since 2003 and was previously an antiques shop, but has been disused since it was closed 2019 as it was no longer financially viable and the owner had changed career. Due to the shop being located within the curtilage of the main dwelling it has not considered suitable for the shop to be leased to another party.”