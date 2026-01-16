Proposals to convert former Ganllwyd primary school into holiday accommodation have been rejected by Eryri National Park.
The school closed due to falling numbers in 2017.
Richard Turvey’s application said: “Due to the location and nature of the area there is strong demand for visitor accommodation, particularly large properties, which can accommodate higher numbers of visitors for larger families and group gatherings.
“The proposed use is the only viable use for the building – attracting groups to the area has economic benefits in ensuring the sustainability and viability of local centres such as Coed y Brenin, Dolgellau Town Centre, Yr Ysgwrn and many other local attractions, as well as local suppliers and companies.”
The applicant said “the development will bring economic activity to a building which currently stands empty” and “income to the area and increase local spending”.
Plans stated: “Its conversion would also reduce pressure on other dwellings currently used as holiday accommodation/Airbnb.”
It was also felt the cost of demolishing the building and a new build for housing would be “unviable” and it would be “regrettable to lose a historical building like this in the heart of the village”.
Ganllwyd community council believe the development could be a blow to the area’s “character, culture and Welsh language”.
A report, due to come before Eryri Park planners on 21 January, documents the park’s reasons for refusal, stating: “The proposal does not relate to small scale open market and affordable housing for local needs, does not provide employment development to support the rural economy and does not improve existing or provide new community facilities to serve local residents.”
It also noted conflicts with policy over access details, “insufficient information over foul drainage to enable the authority to rule out any adverse impact on the integrity of the nearby Special Area of Conservation” and “no green Infrastructure Statement had been included”.
