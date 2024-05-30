Plans have been hatched to bring back to life the former Royal Naval Association Club building in Aberystwyth that is “slowly falling into disrepair”.
A scheme has been submitted to transform the top three floors of the Market Street building into flats, while keeping a café or restaurant on the ground floor.
The grade II listed building has been closed since 2022.
Planning documents said: “We believe that the best way for this building is to convert it to residential and keep the ground floor for a café, restaurant of similar.
“The property has now been empty for a number of years and the interest for commercial use over four floors is not existing anymore.
“However, we think that a small café would suit the existing space on the ground floor as well as the position just of the high street.”
Documents added that the disused club is “slowly falling into disrepair, with ceilings falling down, and parts of the floors are unstable and rotten.”
Aberystwyth Town Council raised concerns over the proposal over the size of the flats and lack of waste and bicycle storage, but added it “welcomes the property being brought back to life, and always welcomes quality accommodation.”