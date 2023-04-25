Plans to invest almost £3 million in the development of 10 new work units at a business park in Minffordd near Penrhyndeudraeth have been revealed.
Gwynedd Council’s cabinet approved the plan at their meeting last Tuesday, 25 April.
The proposal has been made to meet the needs of new businesses.
Gwynedd Council will secure a plot of land to be released by Welsh Government at the Snowdonia Business Park for the for the erection of five buildings.
The buildings will house 10 work units. There is flexibility within the plans to allow for units to be combined within individual buildings, the council said, making it possible to offer businesses larger units, according to local needs and demand.
The units will be net zero in terms of their energy consumption, with solar panels and air source pump heating system units installed.
This will contribute to the council’s response to the climate change crisis and reduce financial pressure on tenants.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “This is very exciting news for the business community in Gwynedd and specifically for this part of the county.
“There is an urgent need for employment land and work units throughout Gwynedd.
“The council is keen to respond by working with commercial developers and developing units where there is demand, so this latest step is significant.
“We have listened to the sector locally and I am extremely pleased that we are able to work with the Welsh Government on this new provision.
“This plan has been made possible by allocating £2 million from the Council’s Asset Management Plan together with £925,000 from Welsh Government to stimulate the local economy.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these units being built and businesses moving in, and the knock-on benefits for the wider area.”
The council’s economy and community department is working with the Planning Services of both Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park Authority to identify and respond to local businesses’ needs for the future.
Should planning permission be secured, it is hoped that land purchase and the appointment of contractors will be completed by the summer of this year, with construction work starting in the autumn and the work completed and the units ready to welcome new tenants in the summer of 2024.