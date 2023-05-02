An application has been made to change a much-complained about Aberystwyth HMO - which has been home to criminals including a child murderer - into flats.
Developers want to transform the 17 bedroom HMO at Rockland House on Upper Queens Road — latterly the home of Kyle Bevan who is serving a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing two-year-old Lola James — into nine new self-contained apartments.
Rockland House — which has also been home to criminals including paedophile Robert Tiley among others — has been the centre of rows, with neighbours complaining over noise and anti-social behaviour at the property.
In documents sent to Ceredigion County Council as part of the application, developers said that the aim of the scheme is to “remove the HMO accommodation and replace it with self contained units which require significantly less site control and supervision, inclusive of less disruption to the neighbouring properties.”
The scheme, submitted last year, has been given a time extension by council planners ahead of a decision.
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the plans, saying “the development represents cramming and over-development of the site with too many flats.”
The proposals include the removal of the existing flat roof to the rear annexe of the building and constructing a first floor extension with a slated pitched roof to match elsewhere.