Aberystwyth Town Council has objected to plans to turn a home into student housing because there are too many in the town.
Plans have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council to turn a property on Penmaesglas Road into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Planning documents show the plan is to turn the building into student housing.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it objects to the plan because “there is an over-concentration of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) within the town, and particularly in this area.”
The Town Council added it “considers that the property would be better suited for use as family housing rather than as an HMO.”
The plans will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planning officers at a later date.
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