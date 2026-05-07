Town councillors in Aberystwyth are considering taking over the bandstand from Ceredigion County Council.
Both councils are in discussion over an asset transfer of the bandstand, which was built 10 years ago at a cost of £1,384,756.
Aberystwyth Town Council this year took over the running of three public toilets in the town, leading to a 12 per cent rise in council tax bills for town residents.
Minutes from the town council show that councillors are currently in discussions with Ceredigion County Council to take over the running and asset transfer of the iconic bandstand.
There is no specific figure available of how much the county council makes from the bandstand each year through hiring it out for events, but the venue costs between £80 to £138 to hire, depending on the time of day and week.
It is unclear whether both parties are considering an asset transfer or management transfer, with both being mentioned.
Minutes from the town council full meeting said: “It was resolved to proceed with discussions on the potential transfer of management of the Bandstand
“An update on discussions was requested, and Ceredigion County Council confirmed that they were hold internal discussions on the matter, and that they will continue managing the Bandstand for the current year.”
The Aberystwyth council planning committee requested more information in April on the potential for asset transfer.
A general management meeting also held in April discussed current frustrations with the bandstand booking system.
The minutes say: “Correspondence had been received from a local group expressing frustration at the process of booking Aberystwyth Bandstand, particularly: Communication difficulties; Limitations on number of bookings a group can make in a year; High costs, especially if the premises was needed overnight.
“It was recommended to proceed with discussions on taking management of the bandstand, with officers to obtain further information on current processes and the implications of a transfer, in particular staffing implications.”
The current bandstand was officially opened in 2016, replacing the original 1935 building, which was demolished a year earlier.
Aberystwyth Town Council increased its precept by 12 per cent in April, in order to take over three public toilets that Ceredigion County Council said it would no longer keep open.
This means that the average Band D house in Aberystwyth and Penparcau pays £174.97 to the town council.
The increase in Aberystwyth means the total council tax bill exceeds £2,500, with the average Band D home paying £2,538.78, more than £100 dearer than any other part of Ceredigion.
The decision follows a consultation held in January asking residents their view on keeping the public toilets open.
Aberystwyth Town Council has taken over the running of the toilets at the Castle, Public Shelter and down near the Harbour, with Ceredigion County Council remaining responsible for the Park Avenue toilets.
The 40p charge to use the toilets will remain for the coming year, with Cllr Jones adding: “Everything will be under review as this is all new to us.”
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