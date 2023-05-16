VILLAGERS have voiced anger and upset over a new 17.5 meter tall mobile phone “eyesore” mast being built in Ystrad Meurig.
The plans for the communications tower on land south east of Llethr Villa has received numerous objections from concerned residents who said the development would be “obtrusive” and is being built too close to houses in the village.
Ysbyty Ystwyth Community Council said that while they “understand that there is a need to improve mobile phone connections in rural communities,” they “are not in favour of the suggested location.”
“The mast is being built very close to nearby properties and residents have concerns about their health and wellbeing.”
Among complaints from residents was Chris Rogers who said: “This planning proposal will spoil the rural views afforded to the local residents of Ysbyty Ystwyth.
“There must be somewhere away from residential areas for the location of such an obtrusive structure to the current unspoilt skyline of this village.”
Sha Miller said: “The addition of a mast in such a pronounced and prominent site, as is currently proposed, is deplorable.
“The unspoiled view of the church and spire and mature trees will be lost as the mobile phone tower sits atop a hill, behind the church with only the sky for a backdrop, further enhancing its dominating, backlit presence.”
Rhys Hale said: “The prominent location of this mast combined with its extremely large size would create a very unattractive visual impact on the area.
Kevin Willis said: “It is not the mast itself we are objecting to, it is the location that is the problem for us and consultation with the residents would have more than likely resolved this issue, since it is recognised by many that in 2023 we do need connectivity.”
Francis Parsons said the mast would be “incongruous,unsightly and potentially hazardous to humans and wildlife”, while Gill Ogden said “the site is extremely visible from all vantage points and would be a true blot on the landscape.”
Philip Blythe said the mast would be “ugly and unsightly” and could be the “first nail in the coffin” towards similar developments elsewhere.
Liam Denning said building the mast so close to homes would “devalue them” and could force him to “leave the place he loves.”
“I don’t object to mobiles, or broadband”, he said “but in such an unpopulated area” the company “must be able to do this in a way which is sympathetic with community.”
David Newnham said: “Local communities have become increasingly dependant on the beauty of their landscape and the growing tourism economy it creates. Although local businesses depend on communication, they would not want the masts visibility to affect important heritage sites like Pontrhydygroes and the Hafod Estate.”
The plans by Cornerstone will “significantly improve” service for Vodafone and Telefonika (O2) in the Ysbyty Ystwyth area, documents said.
Work is due to begin later this month and could take around 12 to 18 months to complete.