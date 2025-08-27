BUTE Energy has announced plans for two wind energy projects near Tregaron.
Combined, the company says the 55 wind turbines would generate enough energy to power 254,665 homes across Wales.
The first will be in Lan Fawr, which is around 10km south-east of Tregaron, spanning parts of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
The proposal includes up to 40 wind turbines generating 264MW of clean, green energy, enough to power approximately 181,700 households a year*.
Bute Energy says The clean energy generated at Lan Fawr will help displace approximately 262,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
The turbines at Lan Fawr will have a maximum blade tip height of 220 metres and the project will include construction of access tracks, substation and control building.
Bute adds: “The project will also deliver benefits to the local community, including an annual Community Benefit Fund of up to £1.98 million worth of investment (based on current designs) in community projects every year for the operational life of the project.”
The second energy park is planned for Bryn Rhudd, approximately 3km south-east of Tregaron in Ceredigion and 2km north-west of Lan Fawr Energy Park.
The proposal includes up to 15 wind turbines generating 99MW of clean, green energy, enough to power the equivalent of up to 68,200 households a year* and displace around 98,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
These turbines will also have a maximum blade tip of 220 metres and the project would involve tracks and support buildings.
Bute adds: “The project will also deliver significant benefits to the local community, including an annual Community Benefit Fund of up to £742,500 worth of investment (based on current designs) in community initiatives, groups and activities across the operational life of the project.”
Bute Energy said: “We are pleased to be starting our engagement with communities in the development of Lan Fawr and Bryn Rhudd Energy Parks.
“From tackling the climate crisis, the cost of living, and our reliance on gas from abroad, there’s huge potential for renewable energy in Wales to deliver lasting benefits for Wales and our communities.
“Bute Energy is taking action now to help deliver clean, green energy to our homes and businesses, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035.
“We’re looking forward to hearing from local people how we can help support projects and tackle issues in communities around the site – so we can deliver real benefits to local people.”
Both projects are classedas a Significant Infrastructure Project (SIP), meaning Welsh Ministers will make the decision, not local authorities.
A survey is available on the Bute Energy website, with the company adding: “We are not yet officially consulting with the public on these two proposals, but we wanted to share initial plans with residents as early as possible in the process.
“When we get to non-statutory consultation, there will be several ways people can have their say including in-person events.”
Bute says it intends to submit applications next Autumn.
