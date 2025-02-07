Plans have been hatched to replace a leaking and “severely defective roof” above the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in a bid to preserve the listed building for the future.
Aberystwyth University has applied to Ceredigion County Council for listed building consent to reroof the arts centre using a single ply membrane warm roof construction after concerns were raised over leaks which are damaging the Arts Centre interior.
The new roof would replace the ‘failing PPC profiled metal roof sheeting overlay’, documents said.
The plans would “make good a severely defective roof, protect the internal finishes, prevent standing water at roof level, provide safe access for maintenance workers and improve thermal performance and energy efficiency of the building,” planning documents added.
A planning statement said the “key reason for this application for listed building consent is that the current ‘existing’ roof finishes to several roofs making up the Arts Centre are failing, or have failed, leading to significant water ingress and damage to the interiors of the buildings.”
“Of principal note is the Great Hall roof, given the recent listed status, the existing roofs require urgent upgrade to ensure a weatherproof and watertight finish is reinstated, removing the current profiled metal roof sheeting, improving the falls to across the roof to ensure rain water run-off and secondly improve the thermal performance of the building,” documents added.
“Finally, access to the Great Hall is currently by a series of inadequate and unsafe ladder and broken fall protection, contributing to a disjointed maintenance cycle that is exacerbating issues with water ingress.”
The improved warm roof system will benefit the building “operationally through reduction of heating bills and improved fabric performance” and help the university towards its net zero target by 2030.
Planning documents said: “The proposals will enhance the existing building and positively uplift the space by providing a weathertight roof preventing disruption and cancellation of performances or further degradation through leaks of the interior spaces.
“Proposals have been developed to minimise harm to the historic building fabric and to avoid upsetting the significance of the building, with any additions or alterations proposed away from the building edge to preserve and enhance the silhouette of the building whilst providing safe and secure access and egress for estates operatives to ensure a cycle of maintenance can be maintained further preserving the building.
“The proposals are of limited nature, involves alterations to modern or latter finishes and will improve energy efficiency and weatherproofing to the affected areas to provide an enhanced roof finish in line with the university’s Net Zero aspirations and ensure the longevity of the Great Hall as a performance venue for the next 30 years and beyond.”
In planning application responses, the scheme was backed by Theatres Trust, who said it “welcomes investment into the maintenance and upkeep of this important venue which ultimately will keep it operational and conserve it into the future.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it supported the application and “welcomes the improvements and investment to maintain the building.”