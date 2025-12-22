A major investment of over £8.94million to strengthen Wales iconic museums, archives, libraries and cultural institutions has been announced to grow and bolster the nation’s “essential” cultural foundations.
The Welsh Government has already increased its spend for the broader culture sector by 8.5 per cent this year and tripled investment in venues and sites compared to a decade ago.
The investment includes £1.9million for 15 projects that will help build capacity in local museums, archives and library services through additional specialist expertise including curators, librarians and archivists and almost £2.2million for the Arts Council of Wales’ Strategic Capital Investment Fund, supporting capital improvements to arts buildings, venues and equipment.
The fund has already supported 40 projects including Wales Millennium Centre, Sherman Theatre, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Torch Theatre.
A further £2.5million for the creative sector was also announced earlier this month, building on the creative-specific British-Irish Council Summit held at the same time.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “This is another significant investment in Welsh cultural institutions and reaffirms my belief that our museums, archives and libraries are not optional extras but essential cultural foundations.
“These projects will not only improve access to museums, archives and libraries but will foster collaboration, preserve local history and strengthen engagement, learning and participation across communities.
“This £8.94million investment will provides vital capacity for a sector that has been clear about the pressures it faces, whilst giving the support required to deliver our shared priorities and ambitions within the Priorities for Culture."
Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales said: “We welcome Welsh Government’s increased investment in the arts sector, with enhanced capital funding, as well as additional support for Welsh National Opera and the exciting major development at Theatr Clwyd.
“This commitment will bring lasting benefits to communities across Wales, and we look forward to continuing our work with the arts sector to ensure inspiring, high-quality arts experiences are available throughout Wales.”
The support for local museums, archives and libraries services will also include a further £900,000 in grant funding, available for allocation until autumn 2026.
