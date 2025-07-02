Dr Cathryn A. Charnell-White from the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University, one of the organisers of the project, said: "The conference is an exciting opportunity to look anew at our literature through an LGBTQ+ lens. The wider project has grown out of the 'Rainbow Texts' module for undergraduate students, and it offers much potential to break new ground and to foster diversity and inclusion in our literature and in the curriculum. One of my favourite examples is a poem about friendship between two girls from the sixteenth century, which offers new and interesting interpretations when read through an LGBTQ+ lens.”