Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a vehicle in the Bangor area.
Between the 1st and 4th July, a Suzuki Carry in white was stolen on Upper Garth Road, Bangor.
The vehicle was later found and recovered by police in Llys Mair, Bangor.
“We ask that anyone who may have information or footage of this incident contact Police quoting reference 24000587332,” a North Wales Police Gwynedd North spokesperson said.
The image above is not the vehicle involved, but one of the same.