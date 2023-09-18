Businesses in Bala are receiving support from the police following a spate of burglaries in the town.
North Wales Police sent Community Safety Sergeant 2702 Claire Parry and We don’t buy crime PCSO 3031 Lee Monk to patrol Bala, visiting business premises offering target hardening equipment, crime prevention advice and signing businesses up to North Wales Community Alert.
“We would advise all businesses to sign up to Community Alert,” a police spokesperson said.
“This is a completely free service and not only allows you to receive messages about your local area, but also allows you to feedback information to your local policing team to help them better serve your neighbourhood. Register with www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk.”
Police are appealing for information following reports of burglaries in the Bala.
North Wales Police are investigating reports of four business premises being targeted between 3 and 7 September. A police spokesperson said: “A number of high value items, including a motor and battery from a boat, a quad bike and a Mercedes sprinter van have been stolen.
“We are advising all business owners to take steps to secure their premises and vehicles.
“Security advice can be found on our website https://orlo.uk/GDAEL
“We are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police.
“If you have any information or may have seen suspicious activity in the area, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference A144105.”