Politicians have joined forces with concerned residents over plans to build pylons through the heart of mid Wales.
Plaid Cymru representatives from both the Senedd and Westminster stood in unison with local communities on Thursday evening, 20 February, at Llanllwni Church Hall, as they met with steering groups campaigning against the proposed pylon infrastructure in Mid and West Wales.
The meeting was organised by Plaid Cymru MPs, Ann Davies and Ben Lake, along with MSs, Elin Jones, Cefin Campell and Adam Price.
By inviting representatives from local steering groups to the meeting, the politicians reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the voices of local communities are heard and respected throughout this contentious issue.
The meeting provided a vital platform for residents to voice their concerns and discuss the future of the proposed pylon routes, particularly in the Tywi-Usk and Tywi-Teifi valleys.
While opposition to the plans is widespread, the meeting allowed many groups to raise both personal and deeply emotional concerns about the potential impact of these pylons on their environment and way of life.
There is a clear desire among local residents for alternative solutions such as undergrounding cables by cable plough, which would help mitigate these effects.
“We stand firmly with the people of Mid and West Wales, who are rightfully concerned about the potential consequences of these proposals. There is an overwhelming desire for a more transparent consultation process and a better understanding of the alternatives available, specifically undergrounding by cable plough. As elected representatives, we are committed to amplifying these concerns, ensuring that the voices of rural communities are fully heard in the debate on energy infrastructure,” said Plaid Cymru representatives in a joint statement following the meeting.
Plaid Cymru says it has consistently called for more meaningful engagement with local communities and remains committed to ensuring that residents’ voices continue to shape the conversation.
The Welsh Government has already established an independent review of possible approaches to electricity infrastructure in Wales.
The Independent Advisory Group (IAG) has been tasked with building a comprehensive understanding of potential solutions.
With the IAG expected to report in the coming months, Plaid Cymru representatives have emphasised the importance of standing together with local communities as the outcome is awaited. There is growing frustration at the lack of clarity and transparency from GreenGen Cymru, with many communities feeling unheard and disregarded.
“We must act now to ensure that all available solutions are explored. The Welsh Government’s Independent Advisory Group will play a crucial role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure in Wales, but in the meantime, we cannot allow communities to be sidelined. It is vital that the current proposals be revisited, and that GreenGen Cymru and other relevant bodies engage in meaningful, open dialogue with the communities they affect. The voices of those impacted must remain central to this process,” the Plaid Cymru representatives stated.
They added that they were committed to ensuring that local communities’ concerns are at the heart of discussions about energy infrastructure.