The Welsh Government is considering the benefits of raising the minimum unit price for alcohol in Wales, after initial research showed its positive impact since it was introduced in 2020.
The Welsh government said it was considering the benefits of raising the unit price for alcohol beyond the current 50p after a review of its effectiveness.
The Welsh Government added it was launching a public consultation and would take those into consideration before deciding how to proceed.
Charity Alcohol Change UK said the price should be raised to 65p but added that more must be done to help the most vulnerable.
Public Health Wales figures show between 2019 and 2023 there was a rise of more than 50 per cent in alcohol-related deaths.
