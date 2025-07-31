The medal is awarded for the first time in memory of the late Rev. R Alun Evans, a central figure in the development of the Eisteddfod who served on its council for many years. He was honoured as a Fellow in 2007 for a lifetime of service to the National Eisteddfod. He passed away a few days after the 2023 Eisteddfod in Llŷn and Eifionydd, aged 86.