Residents and a councillor have slammed Ceredigion County Council’s plan to replace a much-loved paddling pool with a sandpit.
Liberal Democrat town councillor Mair Benjamin told the Cambrian News she agrees with residents who want nothing short of a return for the children’s pool on Aberystwyth promenade.
The former paddling pool was fenced off over this month’s first bank holiday weekend, with works being undertaken by heavy machinery.
After inquiries from the Cambrian News, the council released a press release confirming it would finally axe the paddling pool – frequented by generations of kids in the town – and be made ready once more to become a sandpit, which it was first converted to in 2018 until it was downsized to make room for seating in 2021.
Cllr Benjamin said: “The paddling pool got filled with sand and the entire town population was up in arms as it was only being used as a litter tray for cats and dogs!
“How can they guarantee it’s going to be kept clean for children to go and play in it? Is it going to have a cover over it? Are they going to empty it every week and put fresh sand in?
“I’ve heard from residents who are saying it’s disgusting what’s happening to our paddling pool.
“I’m angry. There’s nowhere to go in Aberystwyth now. We’re down to two donkeys now - no Punch and Judy.
“The town council has written to the county council for years asking why the pool wasn’t being filled with water again.
“I even got statistics that showed the total weight when it was filled with water, sand and wet sand – and we discussed this at town council.
“And the council was shot in the foot when it heard them.
“And then there was a leak in the pool, and we asked why the leak couldn’t be filled in with the appropriate stuff – which would resolve it.
“And they were shot in the foot again, weren’t they?
“Then all the residents were up in arms saying there’s nothing left in Aber now – no crazy golf either and nothing here for the kids.
“Some then said we were going to have fountains but that didn’t happen either.
“The whole issue of us losing the paddling pool was that the retaining wall was damaged in the storm, and it wasn’t fit to hold the water because of the weight, because it would collapse. But then they said it was a leak!
“And now sand? It’s heavier than water, especially when it’s wet!
“It’s the summer. We want a paddling pool not a sandpit.”
The Cambrian News asked Cllr Benjamin for the statistics, but she couldn’t produce them - and the town council clerk could not recall a meeting when they were discussed.
The paddling pool was closed in 2016, much to the dismay of residents, after storms damaged a wall beneath the pool.
It was then converted into a sandpit with much of the former pool being paved over to provide a seating area in 2021.
Residents reacted to the latest news on social media.
One resident said: “My boys when they were little use to love the paddling pool in Aberystwyth! What a shame.”
Another added: “So sad. A water splash park for kids would have been an amazing draw for people.
“Last year, during the hot summer, the sandpit was full of very happy children and parents enjoying a picnic or drinks while watching the kids. No where to take the little ones this summer.”
One said: “Embarrassing for Aberystwyth. The council should be ashamed of itself.
“All the lies about it leaking, when it wasn't and now this.”
One joked: “It’s a few inches off being a litter tray!”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council last week explained: “Works are being carried out on the paddling pool in order to prepare this in readiness for the Bank Holiday at the end of this month.
“This involves removing the debris and sand from the pool and the surrounding area, forming additional drainage holes and filling the former pool with a suitable drainage material and play sand.
“In addition, works are being carried out to rectify the old drainage channels surrounding the pool.
“Any fencing removed will be reinstated in order to provide a safe area for families to enjoy with the use of the facility.”
The Cambrian News has contacted for Ceredigion County Council for comment.