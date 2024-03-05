A Meals at Home service which provides a lifeline for eight people in Ceredigion is being scrapped by the county council in a bid to save £18,000.
The move to do away with Meals at Home service was signed off by councillors as part of the wider 2024/25 budget.
The meals provided are prepared and delivered to the home address of service users, who are widely distributed across the county.
“The discontinuation of this service will make a saving of £18,000,” a report said.
“At the present time there are eight service users in receipt of this service, which has decreased from 14 during 2022/23.
“The service is high cost in terms of human resources to prepare and deliver the meals to a very low number of people of over a wide geographical area.
“The service users currently using the service are being contacted to seek their views and to outline other options.”