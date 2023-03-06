THE issue of poor connectivity for rural parts of mid Wales has been raised in the House of Commons.
Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, raised the issue, calling on the UK Government to target connectivity blackspots.
In Wales, approximately 10,000 premises remain without decent broadband and 10 per cent of the country’s landmass remains without 4G coverage compared with 8 per cent of the UK as a whole and these connectivity black spots are even more abundant in the rural counties of Ceredigion and Powys.
Ben Lake MP highlighted these issues during Welsh Questions this week, calling on the UK Government to prioritise those communities in Ceredigion, without decent broadband connection and poor mobile phone coverage, when it comes to the next phase of Project Gigabit – communities such as Lledrod, Pennant, Talgarreg, Cribyn, Abermeurig, Sarnau and Coedybryn.
Project Gigabit was launched in 2021 but communities in Ceredigion have yet to receive any investment through the UK Government’s £5bn project.
In his response, the Minister James Davies offered to meet with Mr Lake to discuss his concerns further.
In response, Ben Lake MP stated: "Poor digital connectivity is not only a source of frustration, or a barrier to accessing online entertainment and social networks. It also undermines access to essential services, whether in terms of education or work opportunities, or increasingly the ability to run a business.
"We have been promised improved digital connectivity for years, and although there have been advances in some areas, far too many communities in Ceredigion are still struggling with abysmal speeds. For some areas of the county the situation is compounded by a lack of mobile network coverage.
"Good connectivity is as important as any other utility. It is imperative that these connectivity black spots in Ceredigion are prioritised under the UK Government’s Project Gigabit. I look forward to meeting with the Minister in the near future to discuss how this will be achieved.”
Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, who spends a lot of time in Gwynedd, joined the debate, saying: “In the Dysynni Valley for example in Gwynedd, broadband fibre to the premises was connected after being a complete not spot for many years,” adding that he hoped the work to connect rural areas continues.