YesCymru Gogledd Ceredigion spokesperson, Terry Evans, said: “It is quite clear from conversations we had on Borth beach that the locals support this campaign and are shocked at how the super-rich elite benefit from this piracy. Whilst ordinary Welsh citizens are struggling to pay their heating bills, the Crown and shareholders of energy companies are raking in millions in the City of London and abroad. This causes massive inequality and impoverishes our communities. The majority of the Welsh population now want to see the Crown Estate controlled by Wales, not the UK, so that its assets benefit communities like Borth, rather than being syphoned off by the UK Treasury. Scotland now run their Crown Estate and it’s about time that Wales was given the same power. All profits generated from Wales’s natural resources should be invested here. The only way we can guarantee that happening is that Wales becomes an independent nation.”