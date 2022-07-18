Calls for new speed limits to include trunk roads

CEREDIGION politicians have welcomed plans to reduce the national speed limit in built-up areas, but want assurances that trunk roads will be included.

Whilst welcoming the benefits the new 20mph law will bring, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones is calling for it to be rolled out equitably throughout all villages.

Last week, members of the Senedd approved the introduction of a new law that will enable speed limits in built-up areas to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph in Wales from September next year.

The aim is to reduce road collisions and noise from the traffic, as well as improving road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Latest police data shows that 50 per cent of the 5,570 people hurt in collisions in Wales happened on 30mph roads.

Elin Jones MS said: ‘Many villages and towns in Ceredigion want to see lower speeds through their communities so that children are safer on the streets and everyone can walk and cycle with less risk of collision. However, many of our communities in Ceredigion are on the trunk roads of the A487 and A44, and the Welsh Government has in the past been very reluctant to reduce speed limits on these roads. I know that people living in these communities from Talybont to Blaenporth and Capel Bangor to Ponterwyd want to feel as safe as any other person living in a built-up area. We have to ensure that trunk road communities are treated equitably in this new 20mph assessment. The volume of traffic and lorries on the trunk roads also make this wholly necessary.”

Ceredigion County Councillor Catrin M.S. Davies added: “Communities such as Talybont and other villages along the A487 will benefit greatly from this change in law.