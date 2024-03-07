CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake says the UK Government has little intention of addressing the issues facing society following the Budget.
Reacting to Jeremy Hunt’s budget on Wednesday, Mr Lake, who is Plaid Cymru’s Treasury spokesperson, said: “The Chancellor’s Budget confirmed suspicions that the Government has little intention to address the many pressing issues facing society.
“People are fed up of seeing public services crumbling around them due to a lack of public investment.
“The Chancellor rightly pointed out that a strong economy depends on strong public services, and yet public investment in the UK’s social and economic infrastructure has remained at around half the average for OECD advanced economies for decades, and today’s Budget does nothing to close that gap.
“Rather than tackling this long term weakness in the UK’s economy, the Chancellor prioritised the short term electoral fortune of the Conservatives.”
The chancellor announced on Thursday a 2p cut on National Insurance – the second cut in the space of a year, which he argued would help revive the economy.
Labour said the move was a "con" and would leave many people worse off.
The Budget also included increases to child benefit salary thresholds and a new vaping levy and abolishing non-dom tax status.