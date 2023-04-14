Two councillors will table a motion next week calling for a task force to tackle the rural bus network crisis facing Ceredigion commuters.
The 20 April full meeting of Ceredigion County Council will receive a motion, proposed by Ystwyth councillor, Meirion Davies, and seconded by Tirymynach councillor Paul Hinge.
The motion asks: “Given the crisis facing the rural bus network in Ceredigion and rural Wales, Ceredigion Council urges Welsh Government to set up a rural transport task force to urgently tackle this issue.
“We recognise that residents and visitors have not returned to public transport post-Covid, in the numbers we would expect.
“However, as a result of the withdrawal of many rural bus routes due to affordability, our communities are becoming increasingly isolated from accessing public services and socialising with friends and family.
“The withdrawal of many rural bus routes exacerbates rural poverty where the impact is felt most greatly. Vulnerable adults, including older people, and those without transport have a right to access public transport in their communities.
“Ceredigion Council supports Welsh Government’s focus on tackling the climate emergency. Yet by asking residents to move from cars to public transport, investment and the accompanying subsidy for a rural transport infrastructure is required.
“Rural transport must have parity with our larger towns and cities if we are to seriously tackle the climate emergency, and to prevent rural communities from being further isolated.”
The motion covers three points.
• That Ceredigion Council asks Welsh Government to acknowledge that there needs to be investment in transport in rural communities, and subsidised accordingly.
• That public transport in rural communities such as those in Ceredigion, which have been adversely impacted by the underfunding of public transport from Welsh Government, seeks parity of access similar to larger communities.
• That a rural transport task force is established immediately by Welsh Government and in conjunction with key stakeholders like Ceredigion Council, to tackle the issue of rural transport.