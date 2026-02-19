Plans to turn a former chapel in Talybont into a family home have been approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.
The scheme will see the former Nazareth Chapel on Chapel Street developed into a three bedroom home.
A council planning officers’ report said: “The chapel has ceased to operate since 2022 when the chapel merged with Bethel chapel situated in the High Street.
“Its use as a chapel and venue for community use proved limited due to access difficulties, lack of parking provision and lack of basic facilities.
“The building itself is of a desired character, and retaining it use even for residential purposes will ensure that the cultural history of the settlement can be seen for years to come.
“Therefore the principle of development for residential use is acceptable.”
No objections were received to the scheme, and Ceredigion County Council planning officers approved the plans under delegated powers subject to conditions.
