Car park bought ‘behind councillors’ backs’
COUNCILLORS first found about a plan to spend £600,000 on a Cardigan car park after it was reported in the newspaper, a committee has heard, and was done “behind the backs” of members.
The Cambrian News reported last week that Ceredigion County Council bought the Fairfield car park next to the town swimming pool for £600,000 following 12 months of negotiations with the owners, the Studt family.
It was revealed this week at a meeting of the corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee on Monday, 3 October that the decision to buy the car park was taken with no councillor involvement.
At the meeting, councillors Elaine Evans, Euros Davies and Elizabeth Evans all raised concerns about the decision – which was taken by council chiefs during the pre-election purdah period – and called for “greater transparency into the matter.”
Russell Hughes-Pickering, the council’s corporate lead officer for economy and regeneration, told members that the decision to buy Fair Field car park was taken following discussions with the-then leader and chief executive back in March.
The council said that it had a lease on the car park but was at risk of losing the facility as the owner was looking to sell.
The council did not respond to Cambrian News questions over how much would be saved long-term with the purchase of the car park, where the town’s annual fair - which will continue at the site - has been held for decades.
Cllr Davies told the meeting that “it should have been a democratic decision,” adding that no agreements should have been made “for that amount of money” during purdah.
“This was done behind our backs,” he said.
Cllr Elizabeth Evans also questioned where the “pot of money” had come from. Cllr Elaine Evans said she was “as surprised as everybody” to read about the purchase.
