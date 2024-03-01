CEREDIGION politicians have said they are hopeful that new funding by the Welsh Government can secure the future of a bus service that was disbanded last year.
This week, whilst announcing its budget for the next year, the Welsh Government has committed funding for the development of community transport proposals in west Wales.
The intention of this initial £185,000 commitment from the government is to support successor provision in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion to the former Bwcabus service.
The government has also committed to review and if appropriate provide additional support as proposals are developed in 2024 and 2025.
This commitment can now enable Dolen Teifi to progress its initial proposals to provide a service that will hopefully cover areas in the south of Ceredigion in and around Llandysul and Lampeter, and the areas which were serviced previously by Bwcabus.
Elin Jones MS said: “We’re grateful for Dolen Teifi’s devotion to trying to find an alternative transport model for those living in the most rural parts of our county who have been without the Bwcabus service since October.
“Whilst it will take a little more time for proposals to be finalised and put into action, this financial support from the Government is a very positive step towards a more sustainable form of public transport for Ceredigion residents.”
Ben Lake MP said: “Both Elin and I have heard first hand from many of our constituents whom have been without access to public transport for several months now, and we know how vital the Bwcabus service was to them.
“We hope that we can look forward to a new service that will enable residents to connect to existing bus services on the main routes, and also mean that they can get to their nearest town by bus once again. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we have more information.”