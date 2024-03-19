Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called on the Welsh Government to “ensure that the onus of proving their backgrounds isn’t placed on care leavers looking for housing support.”
The Welsh Government has suggested making it a requirement that local housing authorities should have to inquire whether an applicant for housing assistance has experienced life in the care system.
However advocacy groups argue that this places an unnecessary burden on care-experienced youth to repeatedly disclose painful personal memories.
Ms Dodds said the proposals are “whilst well-intended, flawed.”
“Our care-experienced young people shouldn’t be forced to repeatedly disclose painful details of their past every time they wish to access rights and services that they are rightfully entitled to,” she said.