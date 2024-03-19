Cllr Alun Lenny, cabinet member for resources, said the housing department was still due to spend a notable sum of more than £28 million in 2023-24, including £8 million bringing empty properties back into use and over £4 million on new council homes. A total of 20 new flats have recently been created at former council offices on Spilman Street, Carmarthen, and the old YMCA building on Stepney Street, Carmarthen.